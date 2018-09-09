Dilip Kumar Still Admitted in ICU, Doctors Say His Health is Improving

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's health is improving at the intensive care unit of a hospital here for treatment of pneumonia, said a family friend.Dilip Kumar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital on Wednesday after complaints of uneasiness due to a chest infection. The news was reported first on his Twitter handle which read "Saab has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He’s recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers. -FF."The veteran actor has battled respiratory problems for a long time. It was last year in August that he was rushed to the same hospital after he suffered severe dehydration. Last seen on the big screen in Qila in 1998, the actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. Known for films like Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam and Karma, Dilip Kumar got married to Saira -- over 20 years younger to him -- in 1966.Lilavati Hospital officials added that they were not sure how long the 95-year-old actor would stay in hospital, but there was nothing to worry about. The treatment is on for a patch of pneumonia. "He is in ICU and his condition is improving. Antibiotics are being given intravenously," Udaya Tara Nayar, compiler of Dilip Kumar's autobiography, told IANS.His wife and actress Saira Banu has been by his side, since he was admitted.(With IANS inputs)