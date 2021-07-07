Dilip Kumar was a Generous Co-star, Feel Lucky to Have Acted with Him: Helen

I had the honour and a pleasure to work with Yusuf saab in Ganga Jamuna (1961) and later in Bairaag (1976) in which I played a major role. I feel lucky to have shared screen space with him. He was a kind and caring person. I still remember I was really nervous but he was so helpful. He sat with me and told me not to be nervous. He was a very generous co-star.

Yusuf saab had a wonderful sense of humour and would often crack jokes and make everyone laugh. But once the camera would start rolling, he would switch and would be completely engrossed in his character. He was such a natural performer. He was very particular about camera angles and wanted the best for everyone. As an actor, you would always learn something from him. I don’t think anyone could emote better than him. He was just an amazing actor.

I would always visit his birthday party with Salim saab (Salim Khan) and Salmaji (Salma Khan). The last time we went for a party was when he turned 91. He was still looking handsome and dashing. Later on, I would keep visiting the house and Sairaji would also call and update us about his health.

He was the greatest actor of Indian cinema. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to Sairaji. She has been a great support system and an a strong woman. I wish god gives her strength during this period.​

(As told to News18.com)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here