Dilip Kumar's Biography Reveals a Rare Account of the Legend’s Foodie Side

Dilip Kumar breathed his last on the morning of July 7 in Mumbai. He was 98. It comes as no surprise that a cinematic icon like Kumar inspired numerous books and movies. While some speak about his magnetic personality as an actor and the unfathomable method he possessed to translate his memorable characters from the script to the silver screen. Many other accounts revolve around his life beyond the movies - his childhood, his family, his romances, his relationship with colleagues and contemporaries and much more.

One noteworthy biography titled Dilip Kumar: Peerless Icon Inspiring Generations includes chapters from Kumar’s early life to his eventual marriage to Saira Banu, who was 22 years younger than him. Co-authored by Trinetra Bajpai and Anshula Bajpai, the book is a comprehensive take on the life and times of Kumar. Published by Bloomsbury India, the unputdownable book that is filled with memories and will take readers on a fascinating up close and personal journey of the legend. It unveils numerous facets of the magnificent personality over a hundred rare and familiar pictures, lavishly illustrated in the book.

An exclusive excerpt from the book of Chapter 13, The Private Life of Megastar: Fads and Foibles states his love for food and called him a foodie. It is mentioned that it was probably Kumar's fondness for good food which inspired him to start a culinary venture the ‘Copper Chimney’ chain of restaurants along with his close friend J.K. Kapur. Calling Kumar, ‘a connoisseur of culinary delights,’ the chapter highlights his love for Mughlai delicacies.

An amusing incident from his life reveals when Kumar ordered fried fish on a day he was not feeling too well. It was the time Kumar was shooting for his film Sunghursh and the late actor was feeling out of sorts. The filmmaker H.S. Rawail proposed to Kumar that he can call off shooting for the day. Kumar would not agree to that and promptly responded with a ‘No.’ He told Rawail that cancellation of the shooting will lead to immense loss. Kumar informed the director-producer that he had asked for fried fish and would feel instantly better after having it.

Kumar was also reportedly a fine cook himself and the simple and rich fare was both partaken in equal fondness. "Apart from gorging on rich dishes, he also likes eating simple fare,”an excerpt from the chapter read.

