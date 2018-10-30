English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dilip Kumar's Family Friend Tells the Actor is Doing Well, Asks Not to Spread Rumours
Dilip Kumar was last month admitted to a hospital for treatment for mild pneumonia.
File photo of Dilip Kumar and Saira Bano. (Image: Twitter/ Dilip Kumar)
A family friend of screen legend Dilip Kumar, Faisal Farooqui Monday refuted reports that the actor has again contracted 'lung infection'.
The 95-year-old actor was last month admitted to a hospital for treatment for mild pneumonia.
Farooqui rubbished a couple of reports claiming that Kumar was being treated for the ailment at his residence.
"This news is not true. @TheDilipKumar is fine. Pls don't spread rumors. Dilip Kumar sahab is doing well- at home in the company of his loved ones. -FF," he tweeted from the actor's official Twitter account.
Farooqui also called out an online portal for spreading "mischievous posting and fake commentary" about Kumar's health.
Known as the Tragedy King of Bollywood', Dilip Kumar has given memorable performances in films such as "Andaz", "Aan", "Madhumati", "Devdas" and "Mughal-e-Azam".
