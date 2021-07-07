Dilip Kumar's 'Mooh Bola Beta' Shah Rukh Khan Consoles Saira Banu as Both Mourn the Loss of the Legend

Legendary Hindi film actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday, July 7 due to prolonged illness. He was 98. Touted to be India’s first superstar, Dilip Kumar gave many unforgettable performances in his six decades-long career.

Kumar’s contribution to Indian cinema is indeed unparalleled, and hence he was the ultimate inspiration of several actors, not only in India but also around the world. One of them is Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, who shared a special connection with Kumar.

On Wednesday afternoon, Shah Rukh was photographed entering Kumar and veteran actress Saira Banu’s Bandra West residence. The actor was also photographed consoling an emotional Banu, who was Kumar’s wife of 55 years.

Shah Rukh and Kumar shared a very special bond. Back in 2013, during an interview to Filmfare, SRK had said, “My relationship with Dilip sahab goes beyond films. Dilip sahab and Sairaji have always thought of me as their son."

Saira Banu had also said in a 2017 interview that the couple considered Shah Rukh as their son. Talking to Mumbai Mirror, she had said that she first met the Swades actor at the mahurat ceremony of Hema Malini’s directorial Dil Aashna Hai, which starred him and Divya Bharti.

Banu said, “Dilip saab gave the ceremonial clap (Dil Aashna Hai). I have always said that if we had a son, he might have looked like Shah Rukh. Both he and saab are a lot alike and have similar hair, which is why I like to run my fingers through Shah Rukh Khan when we meet. This time (during one of their earlier meetings) he asked me, ‘Aaj aap mere baalon ko haath nahin laga rahi hain?’ I was happy to."

In 2017, SRK had visited Kumar and Banu, which was documented on Twitter. The tweet read, “Message from Saira Banu: Sahab’s mooh-bola beta-“son" @iamsrk visited Sahab today. Sharing some photos of the evening."

Dilip Kumar started his career in 1944 with Jwar Bhata. In 1949, he acted in Andaz, which became his breakout performance, cementing his stardom as ‘tragedy king’ of Bollywood. In his 60-year career, he played memorable roles in films like Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Paigham, Madhumati, Gunga Jamuna among others.

