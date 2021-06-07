Dilip Kumar's Representative Gives Health Update on Actor, Shares Picture With Saira Banu

Legendary veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been hospitalised in Mumbai’s Khar Hinduja hospital. He is in oxygen support and is being monitored by a team of doctors. Now, the veteran actor’s representatives have shared a health update about the actor through his official Twitter account.

Kumar’s representatives have shared a picture of the actor with wife and veteran actress Saira Banu. The 98-year-old actor can be seen resting in the picture. “Latest. An hour ago," they tweeted.

Previously, Saira Banu had taken to social media to pen a note on the veteran actor’s health. Her statement read: “Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection. My husband, my Kohinoor our Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon."

Message from Saira Banu pic.twitter.com/TDQzXDAigs— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 7, 2021

Requesting netizens to not pay heed to rumours, the actress further wrote: “I urge you not to believe in rumours. While I ask you to pray for Sahab’s health, I am praying that the almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic."

Kumar made his debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944, has appeared in several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, including Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam, among others. He was last seen on the big screen in Qila in 1998.

