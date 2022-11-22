Dilip Kumar's Sister Hospitalised; Saira Banu, Late Actor's Family Looking After Her: Report

Late actor Dilip Kumar’s sister Farida is hospitalised as per the latest reports. The family has been tight-lipped about it, however, reports suggested that Dilip Kumar and Farida’s nephews are looking after the latter. Saira Banu is reportedly visiting her as well. Farida is admitted to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for a week, reported ETimes.

The publication reported, “Dilip Kumar and Farida’s nephews- Saqit who is Mehboob Khan’s grandson (Saeeda’s son) and Imran (Fauzia’s son)- have been largely looking after Farida." The publication also quoted Saira Banu as saying, “They are a great source of strength."

Meanwhile, Saira Banu married the late superstar Dilip Kumar in 1966 at the age of 22. The real-life couple did five films together including Jwaar Bhata, Sagina and Bairaag. The couple spent 56 years together before the thespian passed away last year.

In an exclusive interview with News18.com, Banu said that while she express gratitude to the multitude of well-wishers, her birthday wouldn’t be the same without Dilip Kumar. She celebrated her 78th birthday on August 30. She shared, “I am fortunate that messages from Dilip saab’s well-wishers have started to pour in from the last few days. There have been many who are also calling to wish me as they don’t want me to feel alone and lonely. My relatives and friends are all getting in touch with me to wish me a happy birthday. But without Dilip saab, I can’t have a happy birthday. It just cannot be the same happiness and the same life that I used to live when he was around."

The veteran actor also reminisced how Dilip Saab would make sure that the best arrangements were made for the special day.

Read all the Latest Movies News here