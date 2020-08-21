MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Dilip Kumar's Younger Brother Aslam Khan Passes Away, was Diagnosed with Covid-19

Dilip Kumar with his family

Aslam Khan, 88, died on Thursday morning after he was admitted to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai and tested positive for coronavirus.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 21, 2020, 10:04 AM IST
Aslam Khan, younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, passed away early morning on Thursday. He had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease and had tested positive for COVID-19. He was 88.

Meanwhile, Ehsan Khan, the other brother remains in critical condition at the hospital. He too had tested positive for coronavirus. Both Aslam and Ehsan were shifted to Lilavati hospital on Saturday night after they complained of breathlessness. Both brothers were kept under artificial breathing support and now Aslam has passed.

