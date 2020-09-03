MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Dilip Kumar's Younger Brother Ehsan Khan Dies at 90

Dilip Kumar with his family

Dilip Kumar with his family

Dilip Kumar has lost both his younger brothers Ehsan and Aslam Khan after they tested positive for coronavirus in mid-August.

Ehsan Khan, veteran actor Dilip Kumar's younger brother, has passed away on Wednesday night, Lilavati hospital disclosed. He tested positive for Covid-19 and had heart disease, hypertension and Alzheimer. He was undergoing treatment in the hospital, along with late brother Aslam Khan, since mid-August.

Aslam too succumbed to ill health on August 21. He had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease and had tested positive for Covid-19. He was 88.

Read: Dilip Kumar's Younger Brother Aslam Khan Passes Away, was Diagnosed with Covid-19

Next Story
Loading