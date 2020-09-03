Dilip Kumar's Younger Brother Ehsan Khan Dies at 90

Ehsan Khan, veteran actor Dilip Kumar's younger brother, has passed away on Wednesday night, Lilavati hospital disclosed. He tested positive for Covid-19 and had heart disease, hypertension and Alzheimer. He was undergoing treatment in the hospital, along with late brother Aslam Khan, since mid-August.

Aslam too succumbed to ill health on August 21. He had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease and had tested positive for Covid-19. He was 88.

