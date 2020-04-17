MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Diljit Dosanjh Admits He Loves BTS' Live Concerts but Cannot Understand the Lyrics

Diljit Dosanjh. (Getty Images)

Diljit Dosanjh. (Getty Images)

Diljit Dosanjh reveals which BTS song is his current favourite.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 10:44 AM IST
Share this:

Diljit Dosanjh is known for his unfiltered temperament on social media. From confessing his adoration for Kylie Jenner and Kareena Kapoor Khan to admitting being a shopping freak, the Punjabi actor-singer never shies away from being absolutely honest to his fans.

Recently, when a fan shared his surprise on Diljit being the admirer of popular K-pop band BTS, the Udta Punjab actor had another confession to make. The Twitter user asked Diljit which BTS song is his current favourite. He responded by tweeting, "Live Stage Performance wadia BTS Dian .. Odan Samjh Kush Ni Aunda Mainu.. Live Concerts Da Mai Fan an (BTS' live stage performances are great. Although I don't understand their lyrics, I am a fan of their live concerts)."

Recently, he took everyone by surprise after he shared that he has a "bae". Diljit took to his Instagram Stories to make the shocking revelation.

He shared a photograph of himself on a video call with a person. In the image, he is seen topless and a cloth wrapped upon his head. Diljit covered the person's face with a heart sticker.

He captioned the image: "FaceTime w/ Bae." However, he didn't disclose who his "bae" was in his Instagram stories.

Read: Diljit Dosanjh Has a 'Bae'? The Actor Video Calls A Mystery Person

On the work front, the singer-actor recently enacted in a short film Family. The multi-starrer movie come with a message of staying indoors during the times of coronavirus pandemic. It has an ensemble star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Prosenjit, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,201

    +377*  

  • Total Confirmed

    13,387

    +628*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,749

    +234*  

  • Total DEATHS

    437

    +17*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 17 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,469,090

    +54,899*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,158,594

    +95,433*

  • Cured/Discharged

    543,971

    +31,939*  

  • Total DEATHS

    145,533

    +8,595*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres