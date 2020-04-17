Diljit Dosanjh Admits He Loves BTS' Live Concerts but Cannot Understand the Lyrics

Diljit Dosanjh is known for his unfiltered temperament on social media. From confessing his adoration for Kylie Jenner and Kareena Kapoor Khan to admitting being a shopping freak, the Punjabi actor-singer never shies away from being absolutely honest to his fans.

Recently, when a fan shared his surprise on Diljit being the admirer of popular K-pop band BTS, the Udta Punjab actor had another confession to make. The Twitter user asked Diljit which BTS song is his current favourite. He responded by tweeting, "Live Stage Performance wadia BTS Dian .. Odan Samjh Kush Ni Aunda Mainu.. Live Concerts Da Mai Fan an (BTS' live stage performances are great. Although I don't understand their lyrics, I am a fan of their live concerts)."

Live Stage Performance wadia BTS Dian .. Odan Samjh Kush Ni Aunda Mainu.. Live Concerts Da Mai Fan an https://t.co/Ow4FnnB5Yo — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 16, 2020

Recently, he took everyone by surprise after he shared that he has a "bae". Diljit took to his Instagram Stories to make the shocking revelation.

He shared a photograph of himself on a video call with a person. In the image, he is seen topless and a cloth wrapped upon his head. Diljit covered the person's face with a heart sticker.

He captioned the image: "FaceTime w/ Bae." However, he didn't disclose who his "bae" was in his Instagram stories.

On the work front, the singer-actor recently enacted in a short film Family. The multi-starrer movie come with a message of staying indoors during the times of coronavirus pandemic. It has an ensemble star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Prosenjit, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra.

