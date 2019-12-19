Take the pledge to vote

Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa Release Their New Punjabi Track Surma

Diljit Dosanjh is seen dancing with full vigour in the upbeat Punjabi number with his Super Singh co-star Sonam Bajwa.

Trending Desk

December 19, 2019
Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa Release Their New Punjabi Track Surma
Diljit Dosanjh's latest song with Sonam Bajwa is out. The song, titled Surma, has foot-tapping beats and is expected to be one of the most grooving Bhangra tracks of the year. It also reunites Diljit with Sonam for the second time after Super Singh, a Punjabi movie released in 2017.

The song shows Diljit and Sonam in four different avatars - husband and wife, duo showing off their hip-hop moves, an elderly couple enjoying their old age, and a couple living is a small town.

Diljit is seen dancing with full vigour in the upbeat Punjabi number. He is also seen doing a few captivating Bhangra steps. Surma is a high-octane song and is full of energy that will surely make you want to get up and dance.

The lyrics of the song have been penned by Sukh Sandhu and composed by Jatinder Shah. Diljit took to his Instagram to share a couple of clips of the song:

Watch the entire song here:

Diljit will soon be seen as one of the leads with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani in Good Newwz. The film which is based on IVF goof-up is schedule to release next Friday, December 27.

