Diljit Dosanjh, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia Share Special Moment at His Mumbai Concert; Watch Video

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh set the stage on fire as he performed before throngs of audience at Mumbai’s Jio World Garden on Friday (December 9) as part of his musical tour Born To Shine. Among multitudes of music lovers were some names from Bollywood - Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi - who grooved as Diljit performed to some of his most popular tracks.

Angad and Neha took to their social media to share glimpses from Diljit’s concert. He first met the Punjabi singing sensation time on sets of the sports-based drama film Soorma (2018), where they played on-screen brothers, and they have been buddies ever since. What followed at the Born To Shine concert was a heartwarming reunion.

Sharing the video, Angad captioned, “HUNAR BAAKAMAAL!!!!Rab da bandah mera Dosanjhwala!!! You are gods own!!!! You are an emotion which will always stay with me. I love you @diljitdosanjh tere varga kadi naai jamna❤️ Waheguru chad di kala vich rakhe #diljitdosanjh #borntoshine thank you @kang_gurpartap bhaji @sonalisingh ji for such a wonderful magical experience❤️” To this, Neha commented, “Uff! This was too special ❤️”

Diljit spotted Angad amid the crowd and shared a chatter. “I love you, brother. It makes me really happy to see you scale new heights of success. You’re the only artist from the film industry who I’m close to. And we never made an effort, this bond has happened organically from the time we met on our film, Soorma,” he said in Punjabi. In the video, Diljit can also be seen singing the song Laembadgini.

In another video shared by Neha, Diljit was seen performing on Do You Know, which had an euphoric impact on the crowd. Sharing an anecdote surrounding the song, she wrote, “#Doyouknow … this is the song my love @angadbedi serenaded me with … over 4 and a half years later this is us in the fan pit of a rock concert dancing to the same tunes and loving every bit of it … #datenight done right @diljitdosanjh thank you for being a part of our love story #dosanjawala ♥️”

Reacting to Neha’s post, Sophie Choudry wrote, “Bhabiji” killin it This is too cute ❤️" Several other fans and followers also dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

