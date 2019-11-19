Diljit Dosanjh Asks Wonder Woman Gal Gadot for Gobi Wale Paranthe on Her Latest Insta Post

Diljit Dosanjh has been known for being a major Gal Gadot fan. Even with the numerous fans surrounding her the Punjabi singer has made it a point to often comment on her Instagram posts. Even though Gal Gadot might not understand Dosanjh's latest comment on her picture, his Indian fans are impressed by the singer's confidence in the comment.

Gal Gadot took to Instagram to share a picture of herself cutting vegetables. In the caption, she stated that she was preparing a salad for her two children. The post soon received a comment from Diljit Dosanjh asking her to make some parathas adding that he himself would fetch the curd.

On the work front, Gal Gadot was last seen in a cameo in Between Two Ferns: The Movie. She is currently gearing up for two releases next year. Firstly she will be reprising her role as Wonder Woman in Patty Jenkins' sequel Wonder Woman 1984 alongside Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Robin Wright. Apart from that, she will also be appearing in Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile based on Agatha Christie's novel. The film's cast apart from Gal Gadot includes Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Letitia Wright, Rose Leslie among others. Wonder Woman 1984 is set to release on June 5 and Death On the Nile on October 9.

