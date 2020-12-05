Diljit Dosanjh Meets Protesting Farmers at Singhu Border, Lauds Them for 'Creating History'

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh, who has been a vocal voice from Bollywood lending his support to the ongoing Delhi Chalo farmer's dharna, was seen joining the protest site at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border). In a video that has surfaced on social media, Diljit can be seen delivering a speech in solidarity with the protesters.

“This is a peaceful protest, it’s a farmers protest, please don’t give it any other colour. Twitter has a lot of things, but here it’s all peaceful. Please support farmers," Diljit could be heard saying in reference to anti-protest opinions on the micro-blogging site, as well as his feud with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

He also appealed to the Narendra Modi-led government to listen to the farmer's demands. "I appeal the government to listen to our farmers. I also request to national media to show how peaceful the farmers are protesting here and not to divert the attention. This is a peaceful protest."

ANI also reported that Diljit told farmers that they are making history that will be narrated by future generations. He appealed to not let anyone divert attention from the farmers' issues.

Hats off to all of you, farmers have created a new history. This history would be narrated to future generations. Farmers' issues shouldn't be diverted by anyone: Singer-Actor Diljit Dosanjh addressing protesting farmers at Singhu border https://t.co/NrXfCAyBdI pic.twitter.com/u8w7v5w2r9 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

Dljit is one of the many artists from the Punjabi film industry who have lent their support to the farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh who are marching to Delhi. They have the demanded the repeal of three farm laws, which they believe will to exploitation from corporates.

However, Diljit has been constantly making headlines for his Twitter feaud with Kangana Ranaut, who he slammed for misidentifying an old protestor Mahinder Kaur for Shaheen Bagh protestor Bilkis Bano. Kangana had called her a sellout for "100 rupees." The Udta Punjab star called her out and asked her to show respect to women from Punjab. Kangana hit back at him anf called him "Karan Johar's pet." The Twitter back and forth lead to Diljit being on top of Twitter trends with majority of netizens extending their support to him. Punjabi artists Vijendra Singh, Gippy Grewal, Mika Singh, as well as Bollywood actors Angad Bedi, Shruti Seth, Kubbra Sait, and Swara Bhasker posted support for Diljit.