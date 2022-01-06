Diljit Dosanjh Birthday: 5 Times He Won Us Over with Funny Instagram Posts

If there was ever an Oscar for hilarious social media posts, Diljit Dosanjh would probably earn a nomination every year. Apart from his great singing and acting skills, Diljit also has the rich talent of keeping his followers engaged on social media. And it doesn’t even have to be very complicated. It’s like his onscreen presence, effortless yet impressive. His Instagram posts are proof that the screen comic timing that we see from Diljit is just a reflection of his real-life personality. So, on Diljit’s 38th birthday, we take a look at the time he got his meme game on point.

Diljit’s grocery shopping

Now, what could be funny about grocery shopping? It’s a pretty boring chore anyway, right? Not when you have Diljit Dosanjh around. The actor-singer last year shared an Instagram video from his trip to a local grocery store. The clip featured his enthusiastic dance and a lot more.

Diljit’s Taj Mahal visit with Ivanka Trump

Diljit once photoshopped himself into a picture with former US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka. The photo features Diljit sitting next to Ivanka in front of the ever so beautiful Taj Mahal. Ivanka also joined the banter by thanking the singer for taking her to the spectacular Taj Mahal.

Very important reminder by Diljit

Workouts are important but posting pictures of them surely is not. So when our Instagram feed was flooded with home workout photos, Diljit had a special message for the tribe.

When he went on an energy saver mode

While Diljit is usually pumped with energy, there are times that he needs to go on ‘energy saver mode’. And mind you that's not being lazy at all.

His Cheat meal Day

Diljit's love for food is no secret for his social media followers. While the actor usually has to follow a strict diet to maintain his body, there are times, he needs a break and that calls for a Cheat meal Day and Night.

Which is your favourite Diljit Dosanjh post?

