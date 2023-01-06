Happy Birthday Diljit Dosanjh: From Jogi to Good Newwz, 5 Must-Watch Punjabi, Hindi Movies of the Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DILJIT DOSANJH: The ever stylish-ever youth sensation Diljit Dosanjh never fails to entertain us. An all-time entertainer, actor, singer, comedian, you name it and he has done it all. Diljit not only made a name for himself in the Punjabi entertainment industry but also ruled the hearts of many in Bollywood. He made his debut with Udta Punjab as a lead actor along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor.

No celebration is complete without his songs and music. In the past few years, Diljit has given us some amazing Hindi as well as Punjabi hits like Ikk Kuddi, Move Your Lakk, Sauda Khara Khara and much more. Speaking about his recent releases, he has done incredible work in movies like Jogi, Honsla Rakh, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Good News and many more.

On Diljit Dosanjh’s 39th birthday, let’s take a look at his latest Hindi and Punjabi movies.

Jogi

Diljit Dosanjh’s Jogi is based on the anti-Sikh violence in the aftermath of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination in 1984. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film received positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne

A romantic comedy released in Punjabi tells the story of three friends who are on a mission to become successful by doing anything. They try to con an orphaned old man. The movie is truly entertaining to watch.

Honsla Rakh

The movie features Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal in lead roles. The film revolves around a lovable Punjabi young single father of a 7-year-old boy, who attempts to find love again.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

From serious roles to comedy ones, Diljit does it all with perfection. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a comedy-drama starring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Annu Kapoor in lead roles. The story revolves around a rich young lad Suraj (Diljit Dosanjh) who’s quite desperate to get married. Diljit’s comic dialogue deliveries will leave you giggling and laughing all the time.

Good Newwz

All in all, Diljit’s performance in Good Newwz was much entertaining along with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The dance sequences were fun and captivating with comic and uproarious dialogues. Speaking about his upcoming movies, Diljit has two big movies in his pipeline- Jodi and Kaneda, which will release in 2023. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Nimrat Khaira in Jodi and he will work with Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor in Kaneda. Kaneda is a Hindi thriller directed by Navdeep Singh and produced by Karan Johar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here