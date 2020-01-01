Diljit Dosanjh Calls Good Newwz Co-star Akshay Kumar Mr Bean

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh can’t seem to contain his excitement on sharing screen space with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in Good Newwz, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles.

Diljit Dosanjh has been garnering a lot of appreciation from the audiences for his performance as a loud Punjabi man.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Diljit said, "When I had heard about this film, I was certain I want to do it. I laughed the most when I heard the script. It was such a fun character." He later got a confirmation of landing a part in the film from Karan Johar.

In his admiration for his co-star Akshay, the talented singer-actor said that apart from acing the comic dialogues perfectly, Akki steals the show with his body language and facial expressions. Diljit said that he is grateful to learn everyday on the sets and Akshay has been nothing less than an inspiration to him. He is in awe of Akshay’s choice of comedy scripts, his approach and comic timing.

“Akshay sir's comedy timing is very good, especially after 2012-13, he is choosing different subjects and it is very inspiring...He has so much energy in him. He is like Mr Bean. It is very difficult to pull this off and Akshay sir can do it extremely well," he added.

When asked about the plot of the film, Diljit explained that he himself had no understanding about IVF(In vitro fertilisation), as a subject earlier. He went on to say that he only learned about it after he signed the film.

He added, “When the trailer came out, many friends of mine told me that they had a baby via IVF and I was stunned because I never knew about it. So, I am glad that there will be a certain level of awareness because of this."

Good Newwz, released on December 27 is produced by Karan Johan and Akshay Kumar. The film offers a heavy dose of entertainment and has been running successfully across multiple screens since its release.

