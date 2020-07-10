Diljit Dosanjh Channels His Inner Govinda in Latest Dance Video

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh was clearly in the mood to live out his Govinda instincts recently. Diljit took to Instagram's Reel feature and posted a video where he dances on the number "Ladka deewana lage" from the 1998 Govinda hit, "Dulhe Raja".

The clip, which currently has 164K likes, starts with Diljit making an entry in a yellow and black shirt and shorts. In the short video, he changes several outfits and in the end is seen dancing on the bed.

He captioned the video: "For all the Govinda fans. #diljitdosanjh #Reels #firstreels.. Wah wah ji wah wah."

Amid lockdown, the actor has taken to cooking. Everyday, Diljit takes to his Instagram stories and shares recipes of the dish he is making and cooking tales while he preps for the dish.

The singer-actor recently enacted in the short film Family. The multi-starrer movies come with a message of staying indoors during the times of coronavirus pandemic. It has an ensemble star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Prosenjit, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra.

He shared the video on his Instagram, with the caption, “Presenting ‘Family’, a made-at-home short Film.”

Diljit was last seen on screen in "Good Newwz", which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.