Diljit Dosanjh Claims Ivanka Trump Insisted on Being Taken to Taj Mahal, Provides Hilarious Proof

Diljit Dosanjh is known to be a happy go lucky singer-actor, often sharing funny posts about famous women. His love for American reality star Kylie Jenner is well known. And it seems now US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump has caught his fancy.

Ivanka was in India recently, accompanying her father and husband on their two-day trip, which also included a visit to the Taj Mahal. Just like any other tourist, the businesswoman and adviser to the US President also posed on the Diana seat in front of the mausoleum. Pictures of her posing at the Taj went viral on social media.

As expected, the photos turned into memes, too. A Diljit Dosanjh fan photoshopped a picture of the Punjabi singer beside Ivanka in front of the Taj Mahal. What's funnier, is that the singer shared the photo on social media, with a caption joking that Ivanka insisted on being taken to the Taj, and he had to reluctantly oblige.

"Me & Ivanka Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana..#tajmahal Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda (She was after my life to take her to Taj Mahal. So I took her, what else could I have done?)," he posted with the fan edit.

Me & Ivanka



Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana.. 😜



Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda 😎 pic.twitter.com/Pnztfxz7m0 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 1, 2020

The post led to more memes, including a Kabir Singh mashup of angry Donald Trump and a jealous-looking Kylie Jenner. Check them out here: