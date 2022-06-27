Diljit Dosanjh Falls On Lilly Singh's Mom's Feet, Takes Blessings After Toronto Concert; Pics Win Internet

Lilly Singh and the internet were moved to see Diljit Dosanjh fall on Lilly’s mom’s feet after a concert he held in Toronto. Lilly, the Canadian comedian and talk show host, took to Instagram and shared backstage pictures from her mom’s meet with the Punjabi superstar. In the pictures, Diljit was seen getting down on his knees and taking blessings from Lilly’s mom.

Sharing the pictures, Lilly wrote, “Anything for my mama ❤️ shoutouts to the homie @diljitdosanjh for hosting my entire aunty squad at his show last night. As soon as Diljit came off stage and saw my mom and I, he dropped down for a blessing and my mom was a SIGHT TO SEE.”

“These moments and memories are what make the immense hustle worth it. Believe in yourselves!! I went home after the concert to sleep in my childhood bedroom and before I fell asleep, I looked up at my old vision board and smiled (and cried) at the picture of Diljit,” she added.

Diljit took to the comments section and wrote, “WAHEGURU.” He also shared a picture with Lilly and her mother along with a note for her. “Very very proud aa asi apni Punjabi kudi te (very very proud of our own Punjabi girl). With respected mummy ji (folded-hands emoji),” he wrote.

The pictures won the internet over. Several fans applauded the singer’s gesture. “This is quite possibly the most beautiful post I have ever seen,” a fan said. “Two of my fav. Stars ⭐️⭐️and of course lily’s mom… I cried a little,” a second fan added. “SO POWERFUL! This guy made me CRY during the concert last night! FIRST time ever . A celeb made me feel so empowered and soulful ❤️❤️❤️ THIS SUPERSTAR IS PUREST SOUL! Never ever seen before,” added another. “He’s so humble! Much respect @diljitdosanjh,” a fourth added.

