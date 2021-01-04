Diljit Dosanjh Gives Proof of His Indian Citizenship on Twitter, Says 'Don't Spread Hate'

Diljit Dosanjh, who has been in the spotlight lately for his Twitter war with actor Kangana Ranaut over the farmers' protests, has shared a "certificate of appreciation", which he received from the Ministry of Finance for paying the taxes.

"The Platinum certificate" issued by the Ministry of Finance shows the Government of India certifying Diljit of paying the taxes and filing Income Tax Returns for the year 2019-2020. The certificate reads, "We appreciate the taxpayer, in the Platinum category, in recognition of the contribution towards building this great Nation."

Diljit wrote, "I wasn't feeling like but here it is — The circumstances are such that I have to now give a proof of my Indian citizenship. Don't spread hate." In the following tweet, he said, "One doesn't need to sit on Twitter and prove they are a patriot, one needs to work towards it."

Jee Tan Ni C Karda Par Ah Lao..Aj Haalat Eh Ban Gaye aa Ke Apne Aap Nu BHARAT DA NAGRIK HON DA V SABOOT DENA PEY RIHA ..Eni Hate Eni Nafarat Na Failao Buggey..Havaa Ch Teer ni Chalaide.. Edar Odar Vajj Jande Hunde aa 😎 pic.twitter.com/zeD6BOxbF8 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 3, 2021

Dosanjh has been vocal in his support for the farmers and urging the government to listen to their demands. He had also participated in the protest at the Delhi border.

Addressing the farmers at the Singhu border, he earlier said, "Hats off to all of you farmers, you have created a new history. This history would be narrated to future generations. Farmers' issues shouldn't be diverted by anyone."

Farmer unions on Friday warned that they would start shutting all malls and petrol pumps in Haryana if the government fails to resolve their main demands for the repeal of three new farm reform laws and a legal guarantee for MSP in the next round of talks on January 4.