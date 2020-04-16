MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Diljit Dosanjh Has a 'Bae'? The Actor Video Calls A Mystery Person

credits -Diljit Dosanjh instagram

credits -Diljit Dosanjh instagram

Diljit Dosanjh shared a photograph of himself on a video call with a person. In the image, he is seen topless and a cloth wrapped up on his head. Diljit covered the person's face with a heart sticker.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 1:25 PM IST
Share this:

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has taken everyone by surprise after he shared that he has a "bae".

Diljit took to Instagram Stories to make the shocking revelation.

He shared a photograph of himself on a video call with a person. In the image, he is seen topless and a cloth wrapped up on his head. Diljit covered the person's face with a heart sticker.

He captioned the image: "FaceTime w/ Bae."

Diljit didn't disclose who his "bae" was in his Instagram stories.

Diljit

Amid lockdown, the actor has taken to cooking. Everyday, Diljit takes to his Instagram stories and shares recipes of the dish he is making and cooking tales while he preps for the dish.

On the work front, the singer-actor recently enacted in a short film Family. The multi-starrer movie come with a message of staying indoors during the times of coronavirus pandemic. It has an ensemble star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Prosenjit, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra.

He shared the video on his Instagram, with the caption, “Presenting ‘Family’, a made-at-home short Film.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    10,477

    +280*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,380

    +447*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,488

    +145*  

  • Total DEATHS

    414

    +22*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,434,584

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,084,744

    +2,372

  • Cured/Discharged

    515,131

     

  • Total DEATHS

    134,685

    +125
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres