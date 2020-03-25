MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Diljit Dosanjh Hilariously Requests People to Stop Posting Workout Videos Amid COVID-19

Diljit Dosanjh Hilariously Requests People to Stop Posting Workout Videos Amid COVID-19

Diljit Dosanjh, who is a master in making hilarious photoshops , recently made one where he was seen holding up a placard which read 'Stop Posting Your Home Workouts.'

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 25, 2020, 7:43 PM IST
It seems singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is fed up of seeing people's workout videos and pictures amid coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, Diljit took to his Instagram account and posted a picture in which we can see him holding a placard that reads, "stop posting your home workouts."

Taking a hilarious dig, Diljit also asked people to "khao piyo aish karo mitro ( eat, drink and have fun)".

"Workout kisey nu dikhayeo na...te nede kise de jayio na ( Don't show your workout to others and don't go close to someone)," he added.

Agreeing to him, actor Ravi Dubey commented: "sahi baat."

Actor Karan Tacker wrote: "haha legit."

On the work front, Diljit, who was last seen in Good Newwz, will be next seen in Jodi and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari .




