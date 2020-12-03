Diljit Dosanjh Hits Back at Troll Who Says 'Criticising Kangana Ranaut Won't Get You More Bollywood Films'

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh is the latest Punjabi artist to have criticised Kangana Ranaut's comments on the farmers' protests on social media. The Good Newwz star, who has acted in several Bollywood projects, rebuked Kangana for tweeting about the protests without verifying facts.

Diljit posted a video of an elderly woman named is Mahinder Kaur, who has been at the forefront of the protests. The actress had mistakenly identified her as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh. She had written that the woman was available for hire to make appearances in protests for "Rs 100".

In the video shared by Diljit Mahinder Kaur has responded to Kangana's allegations. Diljit tweeted in Punjabi alongside the video, "Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI 🙏🏾 Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam. Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida.. Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. (Listen to this with proof @KanganaTeam. A person should not be so blind that you say whatever you feel like)."

Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI 🙏🏾 Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

Diljit also responded to a troll who asked him not to criticise Kangana just because he is a popular artiste. "Veere tere punjabi gaane chalde aa eda matlab aa nai k tu kujj vi ava tava boli jaae. Bolan toh pailaan maadi jai tameez sikh le vadiya rauga. Kangana nu gaalan kaddan naal tenu vaadu Bollywood diyan filman nai milan laggiyan. Jenna tu aa onna hi reh. (Brother your Punjabi songs are popular that doesn't mean you can say anything. Please learn some manners before you speak. Criticising Kangana won't get you more films in Bollywood)."

Responding to the tweet, Diljit said, "Filma Asi Aap Produce Kar lene an Madam .. Kisey ton Leyn di Lodd Ni.. Apni madam Nu Samjha Tameez Naal Bole Sadian Maavan Nu (We can produce our own films, we don't need anyone. Please ask your madam to speak to our mothers with respect)."

Filma Asi Aap Produce Kar lene an Madam .. Kisey ton Leyn di Lodd Ni.. Apni madam Nu Samjha Tameez Naal Bole Sadian Maavan Nu https://t.co/cxnV03eJxf — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

Other Punjabi stars including Himanshi Khurana, Sargun Mehta, Ammy Virk and Sukhe have also called Kangana out for her comments on the ongoing farmers' protests against new farm bills.