Diljit Dosanjh, Kangana Ranaut Engage in Another Spat After Actress Accuses Him of Inciting Farmers

A few days back, Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut had a public showdown on Twitter, when the two celebrities engaged in a heated Twitter spat over the ongoing farmer's protest in the National Capital Region. Ranaut reignited their feud Wednesday with a fresh tweet and once again Diljit responded with the same ferocity.

Kangana had accused Diljith and Priyanka Chopra Jonas of inciting farmers and then disappearing. Tweeting in Hindi, she wrote that the two celebrities are acting as local revolutionaries for the farmers and they explain to the farmers what they have to protest about and accused them on provoking the farmers.

In response, Diljith tweeted, "Disappeared Wala Tan Bulekha Hee Kadh Deo..Naley Kon Desh Premi Te Kon Desh Virodhi Eh Decide Karn Da Hakk Ehnu Kiney De Ta ? Eh Kithey Di Authority aa ? Farmers Nu Desh Virodhi Kehn ton Paihlan Sharm Kar Lao Koi Maadi Moti (“Don’t think that I have disappeared. Who gave you the authority to decide who is a patriot and who is an anti national? Have some shame before you label farmers as anti-nationals."

Kangana fired back writing, "I am simply asking what exactly you don’t like about the #FarmBills2020 ? For example I like the fact that now farmers can sell their produce any where in the country, just how you can earn money anywhere in the country, I also like the fact they can (sic)"

Later, Diljit tweeted in Punjabi that he doesn’t feel it is necessary to clarify his stance to Kangana. Nevertheless, the artiste shared a video which defined the rationale behind the farmers’ protest.

"This is how you all have been misleading innocent farmers,who is this man in the video making up stories if this happens then that will happen and if that happens then this might happen.Why is he indulging in fear mongering based on his own assumptions? Stop misleading farmers," she wrote in another tweet.

Earlier this month, she was involved in an ugly Twitter war with Diljit when the latter criticised Kangana for misidentifying an elderly Sikh woman, who had joined the farmers' protest, as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh. He also shared a video of the elderly lady in question, revealing that she was Mahinder Kaur. Kangana had deleted her post, but didn't refrain from hitting back and had called Diljit filmmaker Karan Johar's pet.