Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon Make Fun of Bollywood Stereotypes in Arjun Patiala Trailer

Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon have been teasing their fans with posters and stills of Arjun Patiala, and now they have finally released the trailer of the film. A cute policeman, a hot and melodramatic lead actress, and a famous sidekick, coupled with a number of villains and an item song. Well, this is how the makers introduce their film to the audience.

The trailer opens with credits claiming Arjun Patiala to be the first cop film in India along with posters of Rohit Shetty's Singham and Simmba in the backdrop. Soon after it announces it is the 245th 'policewaali' film. In a span of two-and-a-half minutes, the trailer presents Diljit as a funny cop who has slurry speech when drunk, Kriti as a dramatic journalist Ritu Randhawa, and Varun Shama as Onida Singh, named after Onida TV set because his mother wanted a TV but had him instead.

While the trailer reveals little to nothing about the plot of the film, it teases "over-the-top emotions" and a mandatory special song featuring Sunny Leone. Sharing it on Twitter, Kriti, Diljit and Varun wrote, "Indian cinema ki 245th policewaali picture. Par India ka pehla honest trailer." (sic)

Directed by Rohit Jugraj and written by Ritesh Shah and Sandeep Leyzell, Arjun Patiala will be released on July 26. The film also features--Ronit Roy, Seema Pahwa and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

