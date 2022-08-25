Diljit Dosanjh Lends Support To Singer Inderjit Nikku, Offers Song After Latter Talked About Financial Crisis

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most loved celebs in the industry. The Good Newwz actor’s humble nature and honest appeal are clearly visible in his social media posts. The GOAT singer won the hearts of Netizens when he lend support to Punjabi singer Inderjit Nikku after a video of him surfaced on social media.

A video of singer Inderjit Nikku has been doing rounds on social media which saw him talking about the financial crisis that he has been dealing with for a long time. Now, popular Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has lent his support to Nikku by offering him a song.

As the clip progressed, it shows Nikku expressing his problems and issues in his life to a saint. The latter loudly repeats, “One is his health; another is his career and scarcity of money, and the last is that he is not happy in his professional life.”

Along with this, the singer and his wife can also be seen breaking down and opening up to the saint. After hearing about these issues, the godman bestows his blessings and promises the singer that everything would be fine and that his future will be bright. Soon after the video was posted on social media, it generated a lot of buzz and became a popular topic of discussion.

As the video went viral on social media, Diljit Dosanjh didn’t wait for a second to help the Yaad singer. The 38-year-old singer took to his Instagram stories and requested Inderjit Nikku to sing a song for him in his next movie. Dosanjh wrote, “Veere nu dekh ke pata ni kinney mundeya ne pagg banani start kiti jina chon ek mai v an.”

His message roughly translates to : “Many had started tying the turban like he did and I was also one of them). He then showered love on the singer and continued ‘Meri next film jo v shoot kra ge asi..plz ek ghana sadey layi zarur (whenever I shoot the next film, please one song for me”.

Inderjit Nikku is known for delivering hit songs like Ik Kudi Mere Supne Ch Aai, Sardari, Paggri, and many more.

