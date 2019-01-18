LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Diljit Dosanjh, Lovelorn Admirer of Kylie Jenner, Takes Revenge on Evil Egg for Beating Her Record

After an egg dethroned Kylie Jenner as the ‘most liked photo on Instagram’, her admirer Diljit Dosanjh decided to take revenge on it.

News18.com

Updated:January 18, 2019, 8:50 AM IST
Diljit Dosanjh, Lovelorn Admirer of Kylie Jenner, Takes Revenge on Evil Egg for Beating Her Record
Image courtesy: Instagram
After a picture of a single brown egg dethroned Kylie Jenner as the "most liked photo on Instagram", actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who has forever been a lovelorn admirer of the reality TV star, decided to take revenge on the evil egg.

On Sunday, a photo of an egg claimed the top spot for most liked photo on Instagram. The egg surpassed Jenner, who originally held the record for the first picture of her daughter Stormi, she shared five days after her birth in February 2018. Jenner’s photo now has nearly 18 million likes, while the egg has more than 46 million (and counting).

Dosanjh, who has been fairly candid about his fondness for Jenner, shared a video of him cooking an egg to avenge her celebrity crush. He then asks Jenner to be “tension-free” and continue to share "as many posts as you like."



He was also bowled over by the viral egg photograph, shared by Ellen DeGeneres on her Instagram, which has Jenner's face superimposed on it. The comedian, 60, posted an image on Monday that features Jenner's face superimposed on the now-viral photo of a brown speckled egg.

“According to my calculations, this will be the most liked Instagram post ever! The egg + @KylieJenner = 51,000,000 likes minimum," DeGeneres captioned the Instagram post.



Dosanjh praised the popular talk show host for the post and said that her "mind runs faster than the Ferrari car".

This is not the first time that Dosanjh was seen commenting on the posts and photographs related to Jenner. In the past, he often complimented Jenner on social media.

And recently he opened about his admiration for Jenner in an episode of Koffee with Karan season 6, where he confessed that he liked her.

