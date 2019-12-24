Jharkhand result tally
Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee to Feature in Family Comedy Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari
The upcoming film titled 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' will feature Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh for the first time together on the big screen. The film also has Fatima Sana Shaikh in a pivotal role.
Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee will share screen space for the first time in a family comedy titled Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.
They will be seen facing off in the Abhishek Sharma directorial that will also feature Fatima Sana Shaikh.
"Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a unique family comedy that draws humor from the quirks of its refreshing yet relatable characters. The world is set in the innocence of the 1990s when there was no social media or mobile phones," said Sharma.
"With awesome actors like Diljit, Manoj, Fatima, and a fantastic ensemble cast, I am sure we will be able to create an entertaining narrative for our family audience. I am proud and excited to be associated with Zee Studios' first in-house production. It's a start-to-finish schedule; we start shooting on January 6 till mid-March and release it before year-end," he added.
Shariq Patel, CEO of Zee Studios, shared, "It's a new and unique concept, a mad family comedy with a powerful cast that will definitely entertain the audiences! We are happy to associate with Abhishek as the captain of this ship; excited to begin our journey next month."
