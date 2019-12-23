Jharkhand result tally
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Diljit Dosanjh on Working with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor in Good Newwz: Big Thing When You're a Fan
Diljit, in an interview, described how it was like working with Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor in 'Good Newwz'. The comedy film releases on December 27.
Image of Diljit Dosanjh, courtesy of Instagram
Punjabi Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh slowly started making his way into Bollywood and has arrived, but the actor believes he is still trying to understand the film industry.
Talking about his last two offerings, Welcome to New York and Arjun Patiala not making a lot of noise at the box office, he said, "You have to try different things. In Punjab, we make the films we want to but I didn’t have much idea of Bollywood. Depending on what comes my way, I pick the best options. When I understood them (Hindi songs), Hindi films came my way. I’m still trying to understand Bollywood."
Diljit also shared that he agreed to the role in the upcoming film Good Newwz because he liked his character and the screenplay of the film. “Plus, there are good actors like Akshay ji and Kareena ji, whose work I’ve admired. It’s a big thing when you’re working with someone you’re a fan of. I don't believe in trying to forge a bond,” he said.
The actor has previously worked with Kareena in his Bollywood debut movie Udta Punjab and maintained his fandom for the actress.
“Akshay ji would speak in Punjabi, so it was easier to communicate with him,” he added.
Diljit is also known to be have a 'crush' on international stars Kylie Jenner, and Gal Gadot, but claims to have got over it as he said, "That’s over now, change hote rehti hain." He refuses to reveal any recent infatuation as he believes, "Pehle bata ke pange liye hain, I don’t want to embarrass anyone now."
Good Newwz stars Akshay, Diljiy, Kareena, Kiara Advani, Adil Hussain, Tisca Chopra and Gulshan Grover. The movie releases on December 27, 2019.
