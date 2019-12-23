Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Diljit Dosanjh on Working with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor in Good Newwz: Big Thing When You're a Fan

Diljit, in an interview, described how it was like working with Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor in 'Good Newwz'. The comedy film releases on December 27.

News18.com

Updated:December 23, 2019, 10:26 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Diljit Dosanjh on Working with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor in Good Newwz: Big Thing When You're a Fan
Image of Diljit Dosanjh, courtesy of Instagram

Punjabi Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh slowly started making his way into Bollywood and has arrived, but the actor believes he is still trying to understand the film industry.

Talking about his last two offerings, Welcome to New York and Arjun Patiala not making a lot of noise at the box office, he said, "You have to try different things. In Punjab, we make the films we want to but I didn’t have much idea of Bollywood. Depending on what comes my way, I pick the best options. When I understood them (Hindi songs), Hindi films came my way. I’m still trying to understand Bollywood."

Diljit also shared that he agreed to the role in the upcoming film Good Newwz because he liked his character and the screenplay of the film. “Plus, there are good actors like Akshay ji and Kareena ji, whose work I’ve admired. It’s a big thing when you’re working with someone you’re a fan of. I don't believe in trying to forge a bond,” he said.

The actor has previously worked with Kareena in his Bollywood debut movie Udta Punjab and maintained his fandom for the actress.

“Akshay ji would speak in Punjabi, so it was easier to communicate with him,” he added.

Diljit is also known to be have a 'crush' on international stars Kylie Jenner, and Gal Gadot, but claims to have got over it as he said, "That’s over now, change hote rehti hain." He refuses to reveal any recent infatuation as he believes, "Pehle bata ke pange liye hain, I don’t want to embarrass anyone now."

Good Newwz stars Akshay, Diljiy, Kareena, Kiara Advani, Adil Hussain, Tisca Chopra and Gulshan Grover. The movie releases on December 27, 2019.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram