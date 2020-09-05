Diljit Dosanjh Shoots Music Video 'Born to Shine' with Less Than 12 People on Set, Irons Own Clothes

Despite living in the US since April, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has managed to pull off an whole new album of Punjabi songs during the lockdown. His new album G.O.A.T topped Billboard's Top Triller Global chart recently.

Not just that, the 'Do You Know' hitmaker is all set to release the music video of his latest track, Born to Shine. Dosanjh shot the single across San Francisco, the Bay Area and Sacramento over the past two weeks.

Dosanjh, who worked with his US-based team and a local crew for the song, says the unit adhered to the on-set restrictions levied amid the lockdown. "As per the rules, if you are shooting indoors, there cannot be more than 12 people at a time. When shooting outdoors, not more than 25 people are allowed. We ensured we had less than 12 people on our set," he told Mid-Day.

Every crew member had to take on additional responsibilities. "Each person was assigned four jobs. I picked my costumes since we did not have a designer, and ironed my clothes," he states, adding that wearing masks on the set was a must.

Dosanjh has been sharing a number of BTS pictures and videos from the upcoming song, and finally dropped it on September 5.

Recently, his take on the PUBG ban in India left netizens in splits. Dosanjh took to Twitter to share a meme on the ban, which showed him smiling for the camera with actor Akshay Kumar and wrote, "Ah Kadon Bhaana Vart Geya .. PUBG wala ..."

A Twitter uses asked Diljit if he played PUBG too. To this, Diljit responded with a reference to the hugely popular rap song 'Rasode mein kaun tha'. "Nahi Bhen Ji Mai SUB-G SUB-G Khelta Hu RASODE MAI," he wrote.