Diljit Dosanjh Recalls Getting Cooking Show Offers After His Instagram Videos During Lockdown

Diljit Dosanjh is an amazing singer. But he has also been entertaining his fans with funny videos of his attempts at cooking throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. The Punjabi star won everyone’s heart with his cooking videos on Instagram. While he was unable to show his singing skills on stage, Diljit took to his kitchen to showcase a whole different talent altogether. Now, the singer reveals that his cooking skills got so popular that he ended up getting various offers for commercials.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Born to Shine singer revealed, “It all began because there was nobody to cook for me. I never had to worry about food. On shoots, there was food arranged. The same is the case with shows. At home, mummy would cook for me. I never had to face the tension of cooking. But the pandemic happened. And nobody was home and people were scared of going to each other’s houses. My cook stopped too. Now, I have always been fond of good food. I can’t eat just about anything.”

He added that being an artist, there was an inherent urge to share his creations with his fans. And that’s how the cooking videos came along, He stated, “So, I decided to look at the experts in this field. I researched and learnt on YouTube. And when I learn anything, I have this urge as a performer to share it with everyone. Since I had nothing else to flaunt then, I shared those videos. There was an instant connection.”

Quoting about all the zany offers that he got following his new ordeal, Diljit shared he had to eventually put an end to it because his primary career was that of a singer. He recounted, “But then, things started to get out of hand. He shares, “I even got 2-3 commercials for spices. There was even an offer for a cooking show. But I said, don’t get so serious about this. I have a lot of other work to focus on too. Some restaurant people also approached. Kuch aur taraf chalne laga tha mera career (My career began to veer into some other direction) so I had to pull it back. I didn’t want to overdo it in the kitchen so I put a stop to all that.”

Diljit was recently seen in Jogi, a Ali Abbas Zafar directorial which was centred on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, with a cast including Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani and Amyra Dastur. The story of Jogi was set amid tension in 1980s India, three friends of different faiths united in a noble yet dangerous effort to save hundreds in their town. Now the actor is looking forward to his next Punjabi comedy film Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne which would also feature Sargun Mehta. The film is scheduled to be released on October 5.

