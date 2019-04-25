English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Diljit Dosanjh Releases Audio of New Single Kylie + Kareena
Diljit Dosanjh has only released the song’s audio as of now. Listen to it here.
Diljit Dosanjh on the poster of his new song Kylie + Kareena. (Image: YouTube grab)
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Thursday unveiled the audio of his new single, dedicated to Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and the world’s youngest billionaire Kylie Jenner.
The song, titled Kylie + Kareena, is a peppy Punjabi track. Sharing a glimpse of the song's video, Diljit took to Instagram on Thursday and wrote, "Okay Okay Kylie + Kareena official audio out now."
However, the full video of the song is not yet available. Diljit has only uploaded a snippet of it on social media in which he is seen grooving to lyrics "Thodi Kylie adhi Kareena Kapoor... Tere wargi na koi hai koi hor. Aaja aaja mainu teri hai lod. Match your chunni with a Christian Dior."
Diljit earlier said that Kylie + Kareena is more than a song as he has expressed his feelings and emotions in it.
Diljit frequently and publicly expresses his crush for Kylie. Even during filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan, he spoke about his obsession for Kylie.
As for Kareena, Diljit made his Bollywood debut opposite her in Abhishek Chaubey's 2016 film Udta Punjab and will be next seen with her in their upcoming film Good News, which also stars actors Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in important roles.
