Diljit Dosanjh Responds with His Schedule to Kangana Ranaut's 'Diljit Kitthe Aa' Tweet

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has finally revealed his reaction to the #DiljitKittheAa trend on Twitter. The trend started soon after actress Kangana Ranaut called out Diljit on his stand on farmers protesting against the new farm bills. Diljit and Kangana had a huge clash on Twitter last week since they sparked a war of words on the micro-blogging site.

Diljit, on Friday, shared everything he did during the course of the day to reply to all those who were curious about his whereabouts. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Subha Uth Ke GYM Laya..Fer Sara Din Kam Kita .. Hun Mai Saun Lagga Haan..AH Lao Fadh Lao MERA SCHEDULE (Woke up in the morning, went to gym. Worked all day and now I am off to sleep. Here, this was my schedule)."

Subha Uth Ke GYM Laya..Fer Sara Din Kam Kita .. 😎Hun Mai Saun Lagga Haan..😊AH Lao Fadh Lao MERA SCHEDULE 😂😂#MeraSchedule #AaJa #Aaja 😂 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 11, 2020

Kangana on the same day had fired her guns on Diljit and Priyanka Chopra for extending support to the farmers' protests. In a series of tweets she wrote, "Problem is not just them but each and every individual who supports them and opposes #FarmersBill_2020 they are all aware how important this bill is for farmers still they provoke innocent farmers to incite violence, hatred and Bharat Band for their petty gains."

The actress who has been busy completing the shoot for her next stated in a tweet, "Today after working in a 12 hours shift in Hydrabad this evening I flew down to Chennai to attend a charity event, how do I look in yellow? Also #Diljit_Kitthe_aa ? Everyone is looking for him here on twitter."

Today after working in a 12 hours shift in Hydrabad this evening I flew down to Chennai to attend a charity event, how do I look in yellow? Also #Diljit_Kitthe_aa ?Everyone is looking for him here on twitter 🌹 pic.twitter.com/Sbx6K4Shvb — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020

The feud between Diljit and Kangana cropped up on December 3 after the former pointed out a misleading tweet shared by Kangana on November 29. Kangana in the now-deleted erroneous tweet had wrongly identified a woman at the farmers' protest as Bilkis Bano, the lead of the Shaheen Bagh protests. Later the same day both the actors were knee-deep in a massive spat erupting on Twitter.