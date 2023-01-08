Diljit Dosanjh Reveals Rejecting a Big Offer From His 'Favourite Director’s Production House'

Diljit Dosanjh is an iconic Punjabi singer who has crooned chartbusters like Ikk Kudi, Mor, Chandigarh Mein and Fukre. Not only that, the talented singer has proven his mettle in acting with films such as Udta Punjab, Soorma, Good Newwz, Phillauri and more. His most recent OTT film Jogi, set against the backdrop of the 1984 Sikh Riots, was well received by the critics as well. However, quite contrary to the notion that the Punjabi sensation might be titillated by the prospect of earning good money, Diljit Dosanjh refuted this assumption in a recent interview.

While talking to Hindustan Times, the Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne actor revealed that even though he wanted to be the popular face ever since he was a kid, he never chased money or felt the pull to earn more than required. He stated, “I live for pride. If I had cared about money, I would have done more films, more marriage shows, 4-5 Punjabi films every year. I never run after money. I always wanted to be famous ever since I was a kid. There is no limit to fame. I only want to do good work and enjoy my life. I am happy about whatever I am able to do and am grateful to God."

Diljit went on to add that he rejected a film offer from his favourite production house because he couldn’t envision himself in that role, “I am currently working with Imtiaz Ali. Yesterday only I rejected a big film. I don’t do something just for the sake of money, something I don’t feel like doing. I only do if I like the subject. Yesterday, I heard a script from my favourite director’s production house but I said, ‘I don’t see myself in this," he said.

The Jogi actor further explained, “I also do shows, create songs, release an album every year; it takes a lot of time. If I was only an actor, I would have done more films. If I was only a singer, I would have done many more songs. I am doing everything all together but I don’t want to beat the tabla. I am doing everything at my own pace."

On the professional front, Diljit Dosanjh would be headlining Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila alongside Parineeti Chopra. The film would be based on two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. Thus, the two talented actors will be essaying these characters in a gripping love tragedy.

Read all the Latest Movies News here