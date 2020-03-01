Diljit Dosanjh Shares Meme with Ivanka Trump at Taj Mahal, Gautam Gulati Slams Shehnaaz Gill on Reality Show

A Diljit Dosanjh fan photoshopped a picture of the Punjabi singer beside Ivanka in front of the Taj Mahal. What's funnier, is that the singer shared the photo on social media, with a caption joking that Ivanka insisted on being taken to the Taj, and he had to reluctantly oblige.

Read: Diljit Dosanjh Claims Ivanka Trump Insisted on Being Taken to Taj Mahal, Provides Hilarious Proof

Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill, who had expressed her love and admiration for Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati, got an earful from him on the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge for disrespecting contestants.

Read: Gautam Gulati Slams Shehnaaz Gill For Disrespecting Contestants on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

A new video of Taimur Ali Khan has surfaced, showing him collecting veggies at an organic farm. Taimur is accompanied by Chef Vijay Chauhan, who helps him pick out the vegetables he likes. Taimur is seen wearing a chef's apron over his jeans and sweater.

Read: Taimur Ali Khan is the Cutest Chef at Organic Farm, Cousin Inaaya Goes Biking with Dad Kunal Kemmu

Aamir Khan obliged a fan with a photo on the sets of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The photo has been leaked online now, showing the actor in army uniform. Laal Singh Chaddha releases this December, and while officially Aamir has released two looks from the film, there are a lot of on location pictures that are being leaked on the internet.

Read: Picture of Aamir Khan in Army Uniform Leaked From Sets of Laal Singh Chaddha

The coming week is all set to be an fantastic one for Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. Besides the fact that their film Baaghi 3 all set to release at the end of the week, the actors will be celebrating their respective birthdays as well. While Tiger celebrates his birthday on March 2, Shraddha will ring her special day on March 3.

Read: Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff's Birthday Celebrations Begin in Dubai During Baaghi 3 Promotions