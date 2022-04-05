Diljit Dosanjh Shares Picture with English Singer Anne-Marie; Their Fans Root for a ‘Collab’

Punjabi Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh recently announced the dates of his musical tour ‘Born to Shine’ that is going to take place in Canada and the USA. The GOAT singer often shares intriguing videos and pictures with his fans on social media. Diljit likes to keep his fans posted on his activities, and on Tuesday, the Good Newwz actor shared glimpses from his meeting with ‘Rockabye’ singer Anne-Marie, and fans are speculating the possibilities of their collaboration.

In the photos, we see Anne-Marie as she smilingly poses with Diljit. The Udta Punjab actor as they twin in black. While sharing the post, the singer wrote, “Jini Soni Awaaz Oni Pyari Soul @annemarie.” (Her Soul is as Pure as Her Voice).”

Soon after Diljit posted the snaps on the photo-sharing platform, scores of their fans started gushing over their favourite singers in the comments. While one fan wrote, “Wow two favourites in one frame,” another social media user commented, “Two worlds colliding.” Some also speculated about a new song.

Anne-Marie also reshared Diljit’s post in the stories section of her Instagram handle. She also posted the same photos and wrote, “was so lovely meeting you @diljitdosanjh & the team, can’t wait to see you again."

A few days ago, Diljit celebrated the completion of five years of his first collaboration with Anushka Sharma in their film Phillauri. The actor and singer also dropped intriguing pictures from his film on Instagram.

Phillauri is about Kanan (Suraj Sharma) who arrives in India to marry his childhood love. But, as fate had it, he turns out to be a Manglik and had to get married to a tree where Shashi aka Anushka resided. The movie had performed well at the box office.

