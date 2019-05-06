Take the pledge to vote

Diljit Dosanjh: Singing is My Passion; I'm Not Doing it for Money

Diljit Dosanjh says he tries to strike a balance between commercial music and folk music to cater to all kinds of listeners.

News18.com

May 6, 2019
Diljit Dosanjh: Singing is My Passion; I'm Not Doing it for Money
Image: Instagram/Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh, who recently released his latest single Kylie + Kareena, says that he may sing occasionally for Bollywood films and enjoy a worldwide audience, but he is a Punjabi folk singer at heart.

"I'm not a Bollywood [singer]. I don't do playback. I make songs of Punjab. I'm a folk singer, and my fans in Punjab and Canada enjoy that,” he told Mid-Day.

“The typical folk songs don't reach the media since the language cannot be easily consumed. But they are close to my heart. So, I must strike a balance. Even while this track is on now, I'm currently in the studio working on a folk song with will be out next month," he said.

Though he does invest a lot of effort and money on his slick-looking music videos, Diljit says he does not expect to earn off them. "If you compare the earning of an Indian single with that of an international track, it will be 1 to a 100. Listeners of Punjabi songs are still fewer. But an Indian watching a video on the net will wonder why we can't match international standards,” said.

“I've released this song myself. It may take me years to earn the amount I've invested. But, this is my passion. I'm not doing it for the money. We can't make money from songs," he added.

On the film front, Diljit will next be seen alongside actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani in their forthcoming film Good News.

