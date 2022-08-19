Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Jogi, Ali Abbas Zafar's Movie on 1984 Sikh Riots, to Release on Sep 16 on OTT

Diljit Dosanjh is a extremely popular as a Punjabi singer who has crooned chartbusters like Ikk Kudi, Mor, Chandigarh Mein and Fukre. Not only that, the talented singer has proven his mettle in acting with films such as Udta Punjab, Soorma, Good Newwz, Phillauri and more. Now the Punjabi heartthrob is all set to make his foray into the OTT ecosystem with his upcoming film Jogi.

Set in the backdrop of 1984 Sikh riots, the film is a special one for Dijit as he revealed during a conversation with Hindustan Times. He said, “The year of my birth is 1984 as well. I have grown up hearing about real life experiences and stories about the riots and the era. In fact, I had even made a Punjabi film, Punjab 1984, sometime back, which won a National Film Award as well. So, the subject is really important for me, and Ali sir has picked the right story.”

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who has previously dished out blockbusters like Sultan, Tiger Zinda and Tandav, the film aspires to depict the tale of unimaginable friendships and courage at the face of horrific incident of 1984 Sikh Riots. Talking about the film, actor Diljit said, “Playing the role of Jogi has been one of the most fulfilling experiences and I am excited for my digital debut on Netflix. The entire team has worked really hard to bring to life this beautiful story and I want to thank Ali and Himanshu for trusting me with this role. I am looking forward to audiences watching our film and showing their love.”

Elaborating about releasing the movie on an OTT platform, Diljit shared, “It’s such a right move. Coming on an OTT platform will widen the reach of the story, and that has been the reason for me to do this project”.

The singer and actor further added, “It is very important for us to tell the story of the incident to the people. Sabko iss baare mein pata hona chaiye. That’s why the film coming out on an OTT platform was needed for it. Because the subject is not yet explored in the digital space yet. It is a right chance for us to tell the story. There is no doubt that it is a very sensitive, emotional and relevant subject. And that mood stays with us, not goes away.”

Talking about the inherent realism of the film, Diljit also revealed the atmosphere of the set. He said, “When we were working on such a subject earlier too, people who used to watch us shoot in a village, they used to say that, ‘yeh film nahi hai, yeh actual mein hua tha’. That sense of reality stayed with us this time as well. There was a day when Ali sir also got emotional during a scene. That is the sort of feeling and atmosphere on the set.”

Director and producer Ali Abbas Zafar said, “Jogi is a very special film to me and who better than Diljit to helm the role of ‘Jogi’! It’s about hope, brotherhood and courage in the times of adversity and is a story of how tough times very often unite different people. I am extremely humbled that our story will reach millions of viewers not only in India but across the globe via Netflix.”

Scheduled to be released on September 16 on Netflix, the film was shot in India during the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

