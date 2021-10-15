Diljit Dosanjh Thanks Shehnaaz Gill For Honsla Rakh, Calls Her a 'Strong Woman'

Actress Shehnaaz Gill’s Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, with Diljit Dosanjh and Poonam Bajwa is releasing in theatres on Friday. The actress is currently grieving her rumoured boyfriend and actor Sidharth Shukla‘s untimely demise. While the actress was in a grief-stricken state, she still did her part by promoting the film. On Friday, Diljit took to Instagram to pen a sweet note, thanking Shehnaaz for her role in the film. He also called her a strong woman.

He shared a BTS pic of them from the film. Both Shenaaz and Diljit can be seen looking off camera. He wrote, “Thanks Shehnaaz. You are a strong woman, stay like this.”

Shehnaaz recently grabbed headlines for speaking about love and attachment in her first interview post Sidharth’s death. She told Bollywood Bubble, “Jab hum kisiko bhi pyaar karte hai, toh uske saath jo attachment hoti hai, toh woh attachment ke accordingly maine woh ratio nikali. (When we love someone, the emotional attachment we share with the person, with that attachment, I accordingly calculated the ratio)."

She further added, “Pyaar jo hai na. Matlab Maa ka jo pyaar hota hai na, woh Maa ko hi pata hai. Aur main Maa wala feel kar sakti hun. Kyunki, meri mummy mujhe kitna pyaar karti hai. (Love is like this. Only a mother will know what a mother’s love is. And I can feel the motherly emotion. Because my mummy loves me that much)."

Honsla Rakh is a Punjabi film directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. The film chronicles the life of a single father who tries to find love again, but his plans are halted when his ex comes back to his life.

