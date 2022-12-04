Diljit Dosanjh to Start Filming for 'Serious' Director Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila Biopic on Dec 11

Actor Diljit Dosanjh and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali are collaborating for the first time on a film, which is the biopic of the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Co-starring actor Parineeti Chopra, the real-life story will see Dosanjh playing the titular role. And now, in a recent interaction with Film Companion, the 38-year-old revealed that he is all set to kick-start the first schedule of the film on December 11.

The music for the biopic has been composed by the music maestro AR Rahman. It marks Ali’s fourth collaboration with the composer after Rockstar (2011), Highway (2014), and Tamasha (2015). Sharing an update on the music album, Dosanjh said, “The music is completed. I’ve heard it. It’s composed by Rahman sir. The dubbing of some songs has also been done.”

When asked about Ali’s process of working, Dosanjh remarked, “Every day, Imtiaz sir writes me a mail on the things I should take care of while playing the part, how Chamkila was, how he used to stand and how he used to speak. I’ve never experienced a process like this. As an actor, I’m not schooled this way.”

The Jogi actor also expressed that Ali is a rather ‘serious’ filmmaker. Shedding some light on him, Dosanjh said, “Sir is very serious and focused. I was of the opinion that I know Chamkila better because I’m from Punjab and I’ve heard his songs but he knows him much better, personally. He’s a very big director. I’m really looking forward to start shooting with him. I’ll learn a lot. As of now, I’m enjoying the process. If I become as serious as sir, tab toh kaam bigad jaayega (laughs).”

Earlier, it was reported that Ali, as part of his research, had frequently been visiting Chamkila’s son Jaiman Chamkila’s residence in Ludhiana, Punjab, and keeping his family informed about the developments in the film. On a related note, Chamkila is still regarded and revered as one of the best live-stage performers that Punjab has ever produced. In March of 1988, he, along with his wife, Amarjot Kaur, succumbed to gunshots by a gang of motorcyclists, in Meshampur where the couple was scheduled to perform.

