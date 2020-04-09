MOVIES

Diljit Dosanjh Turns Chef, Leaves Fans in Splits with His 'Literal' Palak Paneer Do Pyaza Recipe

Diljit Dosanjh Turns Chef, Leaves Fans in Splits with His 'Literal' Palak Paneer Do Pyaza Recipe

Diljit Dosanjh has decided to try his hands at cooking. However, his skills come with a twist, as he presents the dish ‘literally’ as it is.

Punjabi singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh has decided to try his hands at cooking. However, his skills come with a twist, as he presents the dish ‘literally’ as it is.

On Wednesday, the actor decided to make palak paneer do pyaaza. The name might make you want to taste it a bit, but the visuals of the dish have some surprise for the netizens.

“Paalak Paneer 2 Pyaza... For More Recipes FOLLOW Me,” the Good Newwz actor wrote alongside a picture of a serving plate decorated with a leaf of spinach (palak), a cube of paneer and two slices of onion (pyaaz).

Netizens couldn’t control their laughter at this artistic vision and shared their inputs with similar dishes. A person shared a picture of paneer tikka, with a tika on paneer cube, while another posted a picture of honey chilli potato, literally.





On the work front, the singer-actor recently enacted in the short film Family. The multi-starrer movies come with a message of staying indoors during the times of coronavirus pandemic. It has an ensemble star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Prosenjit, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra.

He shared the video on his Instagram, with the caption, “Presenting ‘Family’, a made-at-home short Film.”



