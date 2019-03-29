In Pics: Diljit Dosanjh Unveils His Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds, Wants Kylie Jenner's Statue Too

Diljit Dosanjh unveiled his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Delhi on Thursday. He is the first Sikh celebrity to get a wax figure at the popular wax museum.And now Diljit, who has forever been a lovelorn admirer of Kylie Jenner, wants the reality TV star's statute next to him in the iconic Regal Building at Connaught Place in the capital.The actor-singer was surprised to see the strong resemblance between him and his wax figure, sporting black and red casuals with a huge neck piece and a black turban.“Forget about having a wax figure here, I had almost given up hope of even entering Madame Tussauds,” said the artiste, who once wanted to visit Madame Tussauds in London, but could not.When asked which actress’ statue he would like to have here, he quipped, "Kylie Jenner."Diljit, who turned up at the event all suited up, has often expressed his “love” for Kylie on social media. He also opened up about his admiration for Kylie in an episode of Koffee with Karan season 6, where he confessed that he liked her.The artiste has joined a host of national and international celebrities including Virat Kohli, David Beckham and Sachin Tendulkar at the museum. The Sikh singer-actor has found popularity in Indian showbiz with his roles in films like Udta Punjab, Phillauri and Soorma.