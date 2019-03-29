English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Pics: Diljit Dosanjh Unveils His Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds, Wants Kylie Jenner's Statue Too
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh unveiled his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Delhi.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...
Diljit Dosanjh unveiled his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Delhi on Thursday. He is the first Sikh celebrity to get a wax figure at the popular wax museum.
And now Diljit, who has forever been a lovelorn admirer of Kylie Jenner, wants the reality TV star's statute next to him in the iconic Regal Building at Connaught Place in the capital.
The actor-singer was surprised to see the strong resemblance between him and his wax figure, sporting black and red casuals with a huge neck piece and a black turban.
“Forget about having a wax figure here, I had almost given up hope of even entering Madame Tussauds,” said the artiste, who once wanted to visit Madame Tussauds in London, but could not.
When asked which actress’ statue he would like to have here, he quipped, "Kylie Jenner."
Diljit, who turned up at the event all suited up, has often expressed his “love” for Kylie on social media. He also opened up about his admiration for Kylie in an episode of Koffee with Karan season 6, where he confessed that he liked her.
The artiste has joined a host of national and international celebrities including Virat Kohli, David Beckham and Sachin Tendulkar at the museum. The Sikh singer-actor has found popularity in Indian showbiz with his roles in films like Udta Punjab, Phillauri and Soorma.
And now Diljit, who has forever been a lovelorn admirer of Kylie Jenner, wants the reality TV star's statute next to him in the iconic Regal Building at Connaught Place in the capital.
The actor-singer was surprised to see the strong resemblance between him and his wax figure, sporting black and red casuals with a huge neck piece and a black turban.
“Forget about having a wax figure here, I had almost given up hope of even entering Madame Tussauds,” said the artiste, who once wanted to visit Madame Tussauds in London, but could not.
When asked which actress’ statue he would like to have here, he quipped, "Kylie Jenner."
Diljit, who turned up at the event all suited up, has often expressed his “love” for Kylie on social media. He also opened up about his admiration for Kylie in an episode of Koffee with Karan season 6, where he confessed that he liked her.
The artiste has joined a host of national and international celebrities including Virat Kohli, David Beckham and Sachin Tendulkar at the museum. The Sikh singer-actor has found popularity in Indian showbiz with his roles in films like Udta Punjab, Phillauri and Soorma.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Super Deluxe Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi Steals the Show
- Kevin Pietersen Stops By to Play Gully Cricket, Desi Fans Remind Him of 'Important' Rules
- Us Movie Review: Ghouls Go On A Rampage in Jordan Peele's Film
- Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Is A Jumbo Disappointment
- The Least of These Movie Review: A Subtly Handled Faith Film
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results