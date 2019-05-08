Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Diljit Dosanjh's Desi Version of Met Gala is Too Hilarious, Gets Epic Reaction from Varun Dhawan

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and actress Neeru Bajwa created their own "desi" red carpet moment on the sets of their upcoming film "Shadaa".

IANS

Updated:May 8, 2019, 9:09 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Diljit Dosanjh's Desi Version of Met Gala is Too Hilarious, Gets Epic Reaction from Varun Dhawan
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...
While social media was busy trolling and making memes on who wore what at the celebrity-studded Met Gala 2019 in New York, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and actress Neeru Bajwa created their own "desi" red carpet moment on the sets of their upcoming film Shadaa.

Diljit on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a short clip in which he can be seen walking hand in hand with Neeru. Dressed up in a pink shiny suit, Diljit posed for fake paparazzi and shared a smile with Neetu, who wore a pink dress.

While announcing the release date of the film, Diljit treated his fans with his reel Met Gala look.

"Shadaa and shadee at the desi Met Gala...," he captioned the video.



Diljit's look grabbed the attention of social media users, including actor Varun Dhawan, who commented "best veera (brother)" on the picture.

Diljit and Neeru's Shadaa is slated to release on June 21. They have earlier featured together in movies like Jatt & Juliet, Jatt & Juliet 2 and Sardaar Ji.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram