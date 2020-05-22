Diljit Dosanjh's Funny Reply to Fan Who Requested for 'Sad Song' in His Concert

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh had a funny reply to a person who requested for a "sad song" in his concert.

He shared a clip from an old concert, where someone requested for him to sing a sad song. In the video, one can hear loud cheers and whistles, when Diljit replies to the individual.

"Sad song? Why sad song? No. I am not sad today, I am very happy. Tonight is my last show. I am very happy... no sad song," Diljit replies merrily in the video.

In the caption, Diljit revealed that he was in the mood for "bhangra" at the concert.

"When someone ask you to sing SAD SONG N You r in the Mood For BHANGRA OYE.. P.S - English is Heavyweight so Bach Ke (be safe)," he captioned the clip.

Amid lockdown, the actor has taken to cooking. Everyday, Diljit takes to his Instagram stories and shares recipes of the dish he is making and cooking tales while he preps for the dish.

Diljit was last seen on screen in "Good Newwz", which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.

