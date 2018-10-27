English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Diljit Dosanjh's New Single Putt Jatt Da Will Get You Going All Day Long; Watch Video
Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Saturday launched his new single Putt Jatt Da, composed by Archie and penned by Ikka.
Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Saturday launched his new single Putt Jatt Da, composed by Archie and penned by Ikka.
Loading...
Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Saturday launched his new single Putt Jatt Da, composed by Archie and penned by Ikka.
The upbeat, urban folk fusion song is backed by Speed Records and Times Music, and its video, directed by Keoni Marcelo. It was released on Speed Records' YouTube channel.
"I've always enjoyed singing. It's something that comes from within. A lot of thoughts and efforts have gone into its creation, ensuring that it's as unique as my previous tracks," Diljit said in a statement.
"Ikka and Archie have done a fantastic job in structuring the song. I hope our audience appreciates our efforts and showers their love on the song just like they have always done," he added.
Diljit's past songs include Proper patola, 5 Tara, Laembadgini, Patiala Peg and Raat di gedi.
Follow @news18movies for more
The upbeat, urban folk fusion song is backed by Speed Records and Times Music, and its video, directed by Keoni Marcelo. It was released on Speed Records' YouTube channel.
"I've always enjoyed singing. It's something that comes from within. A lot of thoughts and efforts have gone into its creation, ensuring that it's as unique as my previous tracks," Diljit said in a statement.
"Ikka and Archie have done a fantastic job in structuring the song. I hope our audience appreciates our efforts and showers their love on the song just like they have always done," he added.
Diljit's past songs include Proper patola, 5 Tara, Laembadgini, Patiala Peg and Raat di gedi.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- She Can't Fast This Time, But I Will: Ayushmann's Heartfelt Post for Tahira on Karva Chauth
- Sony Bravia A9F Review: This is The TV to Buy, if You Feel Rich Enough
- Elon Musk Asks for Dank Memes; Twitter Responds with Darkness and Mockery
- Would be Extremely Selfish and Arrogant - de Villiers Denies Comeback Rumours
- Julen Lopetegui Trying His Best to Put Real Madrid at the Top, Says Marcelo
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...