Diljit Dosanjh's Song on Kylie & Kareena Out Now, Bebo Records Special Thank You Message for Him
Kareena Kapoor Khan has recorded a special thank you message for her Good News co-star for making a song in her name.
Images: Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh made for an unusual but endearing pairing in Udta Punjab. The Punjabi singer, who made his Bollywood acting debut with the 2016 release, is starring with Kareena again in the upcoming film Good News. The two artistes have expressed their admiration for each other time and again. Now, Diljit has paid tribute to Kareena in his new single titled Kylie + Kareena.
Diljit shared the link of the official song on Instagram today:
Before the song released, Kareena recorded a video for Diljit thanking him for making a song on her. In the video, she says, "I am really humbled that Diljit has sung this song with my name in it. I have never really had a song... Do picturein ki hai Diljit ke saath, zyaada baat nahi karta hai woh (I have worked in two films with Diljit but he doesn’t speak much). But that's what I like about him. He doesn't really talk, at all, too much, but he has expressed his feelings and his love to me through this song."
The actress then went on to say that she is a big fan of the Do You Know singer, and that they should talk more if they star in third film together. An excited Diljit shared the video on his Insta page, calling Kareena the "Best Co-STAR I Have Ever Worked With..AND AMAZING HUMAN BEING."
Good News also stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, and explores the subject of surrogacy. It will release on December 7.
KYLIE + KAREENA Official Video OUT Tomorrow 10 AM
