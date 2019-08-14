Dill Mill Gaaye Actress Shweta Gulati's Father in Critical Condition After Suffering a Stroke

Actress Shweta Gulati's father has been hospitalised after he suffered a stroke on August 10. Reports suggest that Shweta's father is in a critical state and is being currently kept under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

As per tellychakkar.com, Shweta's father was admitted to Thane's Jupiter Hospital by the neighbours, after which he had to undergo an immediate surgery. In a statement given to another publication, Shweta recalled the incident of her father's hospitalisation, saying that she was away for rehearsals for a play when her father slipped into an unconscious state at her home in Andheri.

Shweta further added that after the operation, her father has not responded, which has left her and the family worried. Shweta aslo explained that despite being occupied with family affairs, she made it for her performance, instead of cancelling the show.

She was quoted as saying, "“My mother had already left for the hospital and I too went there. The doctor said that the operation has done but he is not responding so they can't say anything. It was my first play on August 10 and believe me, it was so difficult to perform. My producers were kind enough to ask me if we should cancel. But I have been always thought that the show must go on. And hence, I decided to go ahead with a heavy heart."

She added, "I am still receiving messages of appreciation from the ones who were present there. But right now my only concern is my dad’s health. He is still not stable but has somewhat started responding to medicines."

