Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Dill Mill Gaaye Actress Shweta Gulati's Father in Critical Condition After Suffering a Stroke

Shweta Gulati's father was admitted to a hospital in Thane, Mumbai after he suffered a stroke. The actress says that he has "somewhat started responding to medicines."

News18.com

Updated:August 14, 2019, 9:59 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dill Mill Gaaye Actress Shweta Gulati's Father in Critical Condition After Suffering a Stroke
Image of Shweta Gulati, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Actress Shweta Gulati's father has been hospitalised after he suffered a stroke on August 10. Reports suggest that Shweta's father is in a critical state and is being currently kept under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

As per tellychakkar.com, Shweta's father was admitted to Thane's Jupiter Hospital by the neighbours, after which he had to undergo an immediate surgery. In a statement given to another publication, Shweta recalled the incident of her father's hospitalisation, saying that she was away for rehearsals for a play when her father slipped into an unconscious state at her home in Andheri.

Shweta further added that after the operation, her father has not responded, which has left her and the family worried. Shweta aslo explained that despite being occupied with family affairs, she made it for her performance, instead of cancelling the show.

She was quoted as saying, "“My mother had already left for the hospital and I too went there. The doctor said that the operation has done but he is not responding so they can't say anything. It was my first play on August 10 and believe me, it was so difficult to perform. My producers were kind enough to ask me if we should cancel. But I have been always thought that the show must go on. And hence, I decided to go ahead with a heavy heart."

She added, "I am still receiving messages of appreciation from the ones who were present there. But right now my only concern is my dad’s health. He is still not stable but has somewhat started responding to medicines."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram