Dill Mill Gayye Actors Jennifer Winget, Karan Singh Grover Wish Sanjivani 2 Success

With Sanjivani 2 all set to premiere today at 7:30pm on Star Plus, the show’s producer Siddharth P Malhotra took to Instagram to share a series of videos from the cast of Dill Mill Gayye—Sanjivani’s popular spin-off that starred Jennifer Winget, Karan Singh Grover and Karan Wahi in important roles.

Malhotra shared videos of several actors who played important roles in Sanjivani and Dill Mill Gayye, wishing the new team and the show good luck. Among those who’ve shared best wishes include Mohnish Behl, Arjun Punjj, Shilpa Kadam, Rupali Ganguly, Karan Wahi, Shilpa Tulaskar, Muskaan Mihani, Ayaz Khan, Sonia Singh, Pankit Thakker, Sehban Azim, Neha Julka, Karan Singh Grover, Jennifer Winget, Amit Tandon, Drashti Dhami and Irawati Harshe.

Singh-Grover, who played Dr Armaan on the popular show, wished luck to the entire team and Dr Shashank, played by Behl.

Talking about her journey as Dr Riddhima, Winget wished good luck to the old cast and the new.

Dhami, who played the role of Dr Muskaan Chaddha, also talked about her journey while sending across love to the team.

Malhotra, meanwhile, also penned an emotional note. Writing a long post about his journey with Sanjivani, Dill Mill Gayye and now Sanjivani 2, he thanked the entire crew behind the show.

Here are the wishes from other actors:

Sanjivani 2 stars Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Behl, Gurdeep Kohli, Sayantani Ghosh and Rohit Roy in important roles.

