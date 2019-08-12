Dill Mill Gayye Actors Jennifer Winget, Karan Singh Grover Wish Sanjivani 2 Success
Starring Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Behl and Gurdeep Kohli, in important roles, Sanjivani 2 premieres today on Star Plus at 7:30pm.
The cast of Sanjivani 2. (Image: Twitter)
With Sanjivani 2 all set to premiere today at 7:30pm on Star Plus, the show’s producer Siddharth P Malhotra took to Instagram to share a series of videos from the cast of Dill Mill Gayye—Sanjivani’s popular spin-off that starred Jennifer Winget, Karan Singh Grover and Karan Wahi in important roles.
Malhotra shared videos of several actors who played important roles in Sanjivani and Dill Mill Gayye, wishing the new team and the show good luck. Among those who’ve shared best wishes include Mohnish Behl, Arjun Punjj, Shilpa Kadam, Rupali Ganguly, Karan Wahi, Shilpa Tulaskar, Muskaan Mihani, Ayaz Khan, Sonia Singh, Pankit Thakker, Sehban Azim, Neha Julka, Karan Singh Grover, Jennifer Winget, Amit Tandon, Drashti Dhami and Irawati Harshe.
Singh-Grover, who played Dr Armaan on the popular show, wished luck to the entire team and Dr Shashank, played by Behl.
View this post on Instagram
Memories and more.. #sanjivani launches this Monday 12 th aug on @starplus 7 30 pm here a little wish from all those who have been part of my journey from sanjivani thru dmg - here my close buddy and our Dr Armaan Mallik @iamksgofficial thank u for ur wishes buddy means a lot ❤️❤️!!! @officialsurbhic @namitkhanna_official @mohnish_bahl @gurdippunjj @rohitroy500 @sayantanighosh0609 @rashmisingh_09 @jason2jayz @kunalbhan @iamrobinsohi @rahulchoudhry.03 @sapnamalhotra01 #alchemyfilmspvtltd
Talking about her journey as Dr Riddhima, Winget wished good luck to the old cast and the new.
View this post on Instagram
As the last wish comes to close these beautiful wishes for our launch tomm... it fills my heart with joy ....Memories and more.. #sanjivani launches this Monday 12 th aug on @starplus 7 30 pm here a little wish from all those who have been part of my journey from sanjivani thru dmg - a special wish from my super talented friend who can mould herself into any role effortlessly and own it...I still remember when and how I offered her to step into Riddhima’s shoes and thank god she did...our Dr Riddhima @jenniferwinget1 thank u for ur wishes ❤️❤️ @officialsurbhic @namitkhanna_official @mohnish_bahl @gurdippunjj @rohitroy500 @sayantanighosh0609 @rashmisingh_09 @jason2jayz @kunalbhan @iamrobinsohi @rahulchoudhry.03 @sapnamalhotra01 #alchemyfilmspvtltd
Dhami, who played the role of Dr Muskaan Chaddha, also talked about her journey while sending across love to the team.
View this post on Instagram
Inspite of being genuinely so unwell this surprise beautiful wish for our launch tomm fills my heart with further joy ....Memories and more.. #sanjivani launches this Monday 12 th aug on @starplus 7 30 pm here a little wish from all those who have been part of my journey from sanjivani thru dmg - a special wish from my super talented friend who we met at pop Tate’s and walked up asking do u want to act ? The rest is history as Dr muskaan arrived in our lives @dhamidrashti thank u for ur wishes ❤️❤️ @officialsurbhic @namitkhanna_official @mohnish_bahl @gurdippunjj @rohitroy500 @sayantanighosh0609 @rashmisingh_09 @jason2jayz @kunalbhan @iamrobinsohi @rahulchoudhry.03 @sapnamalhotra01 #alchemyfilmspvtltd
Malhotra, meanwhile, also penned an emotional note. Writing a long post about his journey with Sanjivani, Dill Mill Gayye and now Sanjivani 2, he thanked the entire crew behind the show.
View this post on Instagram
2001 a 21 yr old man went up to his dad and took permission to make a pilot. The show got greenlit and became Sanjivani - a medical boon still remember it was like yesterday coming up with the name ! Casting the show writing it with such brilliant minds all who are friends today and some who are no longer with us but always will be missed ... under the guidance of Shailja Kejriwal we worked hard to earn her one rupee and chawanni and the learning she has taught so many of us will never be forgotten.. the show ran and became a land mark .. it gave me my identity and got me a family of writers , creative directors and actors and technicians some who are still part of my life and very close to me ! Then came DMG with a new zing a show that we were told is meant to be axed since new management had come in and it was up to us to deliver my sister Rohinisingh and Palki who was then in the channel along with Nissar and full energetic team took on the mantle and Armaan Riddhima became epic and still are... Tonight at 7 30 pm on star plus Sapnamalhotra and me as “Alchemyfilmspvtltd Ltd” bring back “sanjivani” to your screens it has the banter , the youth and the old wine .. can’t pack it all in episode 1 but I assure u it’s all there if u see just week 1 thank u my wonderful writers Shipra Arora and Romitojha and Sharad whose dialogues make u smile and cry... thank u Rohini again who helped me lay the base of this show Mukul Srivastava thank u thank u Abhijit Das to lead us as the captain of our ship and our DOP Rajkumar to shoot it so well.. my brother Dharmeshpatel who edits almost everything I do and Rajusingh whom I can never function without all my wonderful actors of sanjivani and my hard working production team of “Alchemy” who is lead my my big boss in life and love Sapna Malhotra who manages me and work so brilliantly she sure needs an award... and thank u my wonderful team of Starplus who has let me be and Make a show with team work that hopefully we be proud off ! Please watch it tonight 7 30 pm @starplus ps : this ones for you Guddan(Pratibha) and Sanjit bedi ❤️❤️
Here are the wishes from other actors:
Sanjivani 2 stars Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Behl, Gurdeep Kohli, Sayantani Ghosh and Rohit Roy in important roles.
