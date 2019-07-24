Dill Mill Gayye Actress Shilpa Anand Alleges Relatives Tried to Murder Her, Asks for Support

Dill Maill Gayye fame Shilpa Anand who changed her name to Ohanna Shivanand in 2015 has maintained a low profile post the show. However, in recent Facebook posts, the actress opened up about tough times in her personal life. In a series of long posts, the actress alleged that her relatives have attempted to murder her. In one of her posts, she also claims that a few months ago her mother filed a case against her sister's mother-in-law for murdering her husband and trying to murder Shilpa and her mom too.

Further, she states that, apparently, soon after their police complaint, her sister's mother-in-law flew to the USA. On July 18, she wrote, "Few months back my mom filed a murder case against my sisters mother in law (Bhavana Brhambhatt) for murdering her husband and accumulating all the insurance money and for attempt to murder me and my mom and killing showpaw when she was in India... but the very next day she ran away back to America (sic)."

"My public notice to her... pls face the cops in India little chicken... the cops in India have called my mom a couple of times saying 'woh toh Bhag gayi, hame batana kab ayegi wapas….for a murder case u are on high alert when u land in India. …let me see what happens now…will surely update you all it would be nice if known ppl support with like or comment, (sic)” she added.

In another post, she levied a barrage of accusations against her best friend as well as her sister. "What if your best friend tries to organise someone to rape you but u can see thru them cause your third eye is open….what if your sister tries to throw u out of your house but u see thru her cause your third eye is open…what if your sister’' mother-in-law tries to kill u and your mother to take over your assets..but you can see through them cause your third eye is open (sic)," she wrote.

Ohanna is the younger sister of Sakshi Shivanand, who is also an actor. However, through her posts, it's unclear if she is referring to Sakshi or somebody else.

